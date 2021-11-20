Chesapeake Health Department hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Greenbrier Middle School

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Health Department is partnering with Chesapeake Public Schools to offer COVID-19 vaccines.

Local health officials are hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday, Nov. 30, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The clinic will be held at Greenbrier Middle School which is located at 1016 Greenbrier Parkway.

The walk-in vaccination clinic is free for residents ages 5 and up. Parents or guardians will need to accompany underage participants seeking the vaccine.

