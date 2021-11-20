Chesapeake Health Department hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Greenbrier Middle School

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Health Department is partnering with Chesapeake Public Schools to offer COVID-19 vaccines.
Local health officials are hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday, Nov. 30, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The clinic will be held at Greenbrier Middle School which is located at 1016 Greenbrier Parkway.
The walk-in vaccination clinic is free for residents ages 5 and up. Parents or guardians will need to accompany underage participants seeking the vaccine.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.