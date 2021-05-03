Chesapeake Community Health Center hosting free COVID-19 vaccine event Tuesday

COVID-19 Vaccine

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cole Smith receives a Moderna variant vaccine shot from clinical research nurse Tigisty Girmay at Emory University’s Hope Clinic, on Wednesday afternoon, March 31, 2021, in Decatur, Ga. Smith, who received Moderna’s original vaccine a year ago in a first-stage study, said returning wasn’t a tough decision. “The earlier one, it was a great success and, you know, millions of people are getting vaccinated now. … If we’re helping people with the old one, why not volunteer and help people with the new one?” (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake health officials are hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on May 4.

The Chesapeake Community Health Center is hosting the event on Tuesday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It will be held 490 Liberty St, Chesapeake, VA 23324.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be available to residents on a first-com first-serve basis.

Only residents 18 years old and older will be let in. Community members seeking the vaccine do NOT have to a patient at the Chesapeake Community Health Center or a Chesapeake resident.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Senatara COVID-19 Infographic (Dec. 2020)

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10