Chesapeake Community Health Center hosting free COVID-19 vaccine event Tuesday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake health officials are hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on May 4.
The Chesapeake Community Health Center is hosting the event on Tuesday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
It will be held 490 Liberty St, Chesapeake, VA 23324.
The Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be available to residents on a first-com first-serve basis.
Only residents 18 years old and older will be let in. Community members seeking the vaccine do NOT have to a patient at the Chesapeake Community Health Center or a Chesapeake resident.
