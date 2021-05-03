Chesapeake Community Health Center hosting free COVID-19 vaccine event Tuesday

Cole Smith receives a Moderna variant vaccine shot from clinical research nurse Tigisty Girmay at Emory University’s Hope Clinic, on Wednesday afternoon, March 31, 2021, in Decatur, Ga. Smith, who received Moderna’s original vaccine a year ago in a first-stage study, said returning wasn’t a tough decision. “The earlier one, it was a great success and, you know, millions of people are getting vaccinated now. … If we’re helping people with the old one, why not volunteer and help people with the new one?” (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake health officials are hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on May 4.

The Chesapeake Community Health Center is hosting the event on Tuesday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It will be held 490 Liberty St, Chesapeake, VA 23324.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be available to residents on a first-com first-serve basis.

Only residents 18 years old and older will be let in. Community members seeking the vaccine do NOT have to a patient at the Chesapeake Community Health Center or a Chesapeake resident.