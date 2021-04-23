Cheers to vaccines! Brewery, pharmacy team up to encourage more shots in arms

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Two local businesses have teamed up to make getting your COVID-19 vaccine something of a celebration.

The Virginia Beer Company printed 500 half-off beer coupons for The Prescription Shoppe to distribute to customers, volunteers and staff at the pharmacy’s first drive-thru vaccine event earlier this month.

Brewery co-founder Robby Willey says giving back to the community has always been a part of the company’s mission since it started five years ago.

Partnering with the pharmacy was the brewery’s way of encouraging people to get vaccinated, so everyone can get back to normal.

“People have enjoyed getting something fun in return for doing the right thing,” Willey said. “Hopefully it just adds a little levity and brightens up what’s otherwise been a very difficult time.”

The coupons do not have an expiration date, so recipients are free to save them for when they’re fully vaccinated and feeling comfortable getting back out in public.

The Prescription Shoppe’s next vaccine event – with another round of beer discount coupons – is scheduled for Saturday, May 8.