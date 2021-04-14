Can an employer make the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory? Free webinar from local lab answers that and more

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Do you have questions about vaccination or testing protocols when heading back to work?

ARCpoint labs in Virginia Beach will host a free webinar Thursday, April 15 at noon to cover questions and concerns.

Organizers say the webinar is a great resource for local business owners, executives, and employees heading back to the office.

Rudy Patel, the president of ARCpoint Virginia Beach, says this webinar will answer questions such as:

Can a business make vaccines mandatory for employees?

What are the covid testing or vaccination requirements for employee travel?

Can you require an employee to work from home until the person is vaccinated?

Webinar attendees will hear from Dr. Chris Cherubino, medical director for ARCpoint Franchise Group along with William J. Judge, JD, LL.M from the Drug Screening Compliance Institute, and Patel, president of ARCpoint Labs of Virginia Beach.

“At least we can do our part and educate people for their own safety, their co-worker’s safety, and their family’s safety,” said Patel.

You do need to register in advance, and can do so here.