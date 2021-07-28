Busy vaccine clinic at Suffolk church on Wednesday, the first day new COVID cases in Virginia topped 1,000 since April

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The clinic at the First Baptist Church Mahan was busier than usual Wednesday, the first day new COVID-19 cases in Virginia topped 1,000 since April.

The clinic was put on in partnership with Hampton University and the Virginia Department of Health. Organizers say it was a much much higher turnout than they’ve seen in recent clinics.

“We’ve had more people here in the first hour and a half than we had at the other clinics,” said Patricia Richards-Spruill. “So I just look at this situation as a quadruple ‘V’ situation. You’ve got a vaccine, you’ve got a virus, you have a ventilator and you have a variant. Out of those four things, only one is your choice. The others could be your fate.”

The clinic offered first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine to people 12 years and older.

Holland’s Country Gourmet offered a free lunch to everyone who received a shot. The first 50 people to get in line received $25 Walmart gift cards.

“I think it has a lot to do with the communication,” said the Rev. Dr. Steven Blunt. “But also persons are understanding the necessity of being vaccinated. And we’re trying our very best to boost those numbers so those persons can be healthy.”

The next clinic Hampton University is involved in will take place at the Metropolitan Baptist Church on Aug. 22.