Portsmouth, Western Tidewater health districts moving into Phase 2 for vaccines on Monday

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Both the City of Portsmouth and the Western Tidewater Health District — which encompasses Suffolk, Franklin, Southampton County and Isle of Wight County — will be moving into Phase 2 for vaccine distribution on Monday.

Phase 2 includes people over the age of 16 who work or reside in the respective districts. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Appointments are required to visit clinics through the health departments. Those appointments can be made through the state’s vaccination website.

A full list of those included in each phase is available on the Virginia Department of Health vaccine website.

Portsmouth

Portsmouth currently has a FEMA-operated mass vaccination clinic at the Portsmouth Sportsplex. That clinic aims to give 1,000 vaccine doses per day and is by appointment only.

“The Portsmouth Health District is happy to announce we are entering Phase 2 of vaccination efforts,” said Dr. Lauren James, Portsmouth health director. “With the support of the CVC (Community Vaccination Center) and the health department community sites we are prepared to continue to support the community in this capacity. Once again, our goal is to reach herd immunity.”

Western Tidewater Health District

This week, Suffolk opened a community vaccination clinic at the the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown.

On April 2, the health district said it would be moving to Phase 1c for vaccinations.

Now, just one week later, it’s moving into the next phase.

The district said those who are in phases before Phase 2, which include those over the age of 65, those with underlying health conditions and front-line essential workers, can still get their vaccines even though the district is moving to the next phase.

James is also the interim health director for the Western Tidewater Health District.

“I am elated to announce Western Tidewater Health District will be moving into phase 2 of vaccination efforts. This transition will allow us to connect the public with vaccinations. We encourage everyone to educate themselves and utilize the tools to be a part of the process in an organized fashion,” said James.

How to sign up

If you want to get the vaccine, you can still register to get on the state’s vaccination list at https://vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN VA (1-877-829-4682), 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. If you’re eligible, you’ll be contacted for an appointment.

Residents can also check the status of their pre-registration or update their information by visiting the state vaccination website.

For more information on the vaccine, visit WAVY’s vaccination page.