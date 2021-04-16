ARHS Moderna clinics scheduled for April 20, 21

COVID-19 Vaccine
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) has provided a list of clinics for an upcoming COVID-19 vaccine event in the region.

There is currently a waitlist for residents in ARHS’s eight-county region who still need the COVID-19 vaccine.

If you or someone you know still need their COVID-19 vaccine, or if you’ve previously signed up and have not received it, fill out ARHS’ survey HERE.

Those who received their first dose at one of the ARHS clinics, regardless of residence status, can receive their second dose as long as they have their vaccine card. Those who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with another provider such as Walgreens or CVS, will need to return to that same facility for their second dose.

ARHS Moderna Clinic Tuesday, April 20, 2021

  • Currituck: 4-6 p.m.. at Maple Park (Near YMCA), 208 Airport Road, Maple, NC 27956
  • Gates: 4-6 p.m. at Gates County Health Department, 29 Medical Center Road, Gates, 27937
  • Hertford: 4-6 p.m. at Ahoskie Creek Amphitheater, 125 Edgewood Drive, Ahoskie, NC 27910
  • Pasquotank: 4-6 p.m. at Elizabeth City Aviation Commerce Park, 1049 Consolidated Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909
  • Perquimans: 4-6 p.m. at Perquimans Recreation Center, 310 S. Granby Street, Hertford, NC 27944

ARHS Moderna Clinics Wednesday, April 21, 2021

  • Bertie: 4-6 p.m. at Bertie County High School, 715 US Hwy 13, North Windsor, NC 27983
  • Camden: 4-6 p.m. at Camden Intermediate School, 123 Noblitt Rd., Camden, NC 27921
  • Chowan: 4-6 p.m. at American Legion, 1317 W. Queen St., Edenton, NC 27932

