ARHS Moderna clinics scheduled for April 20, 21

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) has provided a list of clinics for an upcoming COVID-19 vaccine event in the region.

There is currently a waitlist for residents in ARHS’s eight-county region who still need the COVID-19 vaccine.

If you or someone you know still need their COVID-19 vaccine, or if you’ve previously signed up and have not received it, fill out ARHS’ survey HERE.

Those who received their first dose at one of the ARHS clinics, regardless of residence status, can receive their second dose as long as they have their vaccine card. Those who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with another provider such as Walgreens or CVS, will need to return to that same facility for their second dose.

ARHS Moderna Clinic Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Currituck : 4-6 p.m.. at Maple Park (Near YMCA), 208 Airport Road, Maple, NC 27956

: 4-6 p.m.. at Maple Park (Near YMCA), 208 Airport Road, Maple, NC 27956 Gates: 4-6 p.m. at Gates County Health Department, 29 Medical Center Road, Gates, 27937

4-6 p.m. at Gates County Health Department, 29 Medical Center Road, Gates, 27937 Hertford: 4-6 p.m. at Ahoskie Creek Amphitheater, 125 Edgewood Drive, Ahoskie, NC 27910

4-6 p.m. at Ahoskie Creek Amphitheater, 125 Edgewood Drive, Ahoskie, NC 27910 Pasquotank : 4-6 p.m. at Elizabeth City Aviation Commerce Park, 1049 Consolidated Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909

: 4-6 p.m. at Elizabeth City Aviation Commerce Park, 1049 Consolidated Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 Perquimans: 4-6 p.m. at Perquimans Recreation Center, 310 S. Granby Street, Hertford, NC 27944

ARHS Moderna Clinics Wednesday, April 21, 2021