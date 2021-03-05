ARHS launches COVID-19 vaccine wait list, releases first and second dose clinic schedule for next week

A healthcare worker prepares to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Since North Carolina began administering the vaccine in December, more than 1 million people have gotten their first doses. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) is starting a wait list for residents in the eight counties it covers.

If you still need to get your COVID-19 vaccine, please fill out the survey at this link, regardless of your vaccine priority group. The health district will use this information to contact you when it’s your turn to get the vaccine.

“Our vaccine campaign continues to make great strides in vaccinating our community members, supplies are catching up to demand across the region and we look forward to moving into phases 4 and 5 over the coming weeks,” said Health Director R. Battle Betts, Jr. MPA.

If you know someone eligible for the vaccine who may not have access to the internet, help spread the word about the survey and upcoming clinics.

Next week, ARHS will be holding First and Second Dose Clinics.

Current First Dose priority groups include:

Healthcare workers (Group 1)

People 65 and older (Group 2)

Essential Workers (Group 3)

Gov. Roy Cooper opened Group 3 vaccinations to all essential workers on the frontlines of the pandemic this Tuesday. Beginning March 24 in North Carolina, part of Group 4 will be able to get their vaccine shot.

Here is the current vaccine clinic schedule for next week:

ARHS FIRST Dose Clinics Wednesday, March 10, 2021

County Location Wednesday, March 10 Currituck Maple Park (Near YMCA)

208 Airport Road

Maple NC 27956 9 -11:30 a.m.

Or until supplies are

depleted

ARHS FIRST & SECOND Dose Clinics Wednesday, March 10, 2021

The second dose clinic is for individuals who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine on or before February 12.

County Location Wednesday, March 10 Camden Camden Intermediate School

123 Noblitt Rd.

Camden, NC 27921 9 -11:30 a.m.

or until supplies are

depleted Hertford Ahoskie Creek Amphitheater

125 Edgewood Dr.

Ahoskie, NC 27910 9 -11:30 a.m.

or until supplies are

depleted Perquimans Perquimans Recreation Center

310 S. Granby St.

Hertford, NC 27944 9 -11:30 a.m.

or until supplies are

depleted

ARHS FIRST and SECOND Dose Clinic Thursday, March 11

The second dose clinic is open to individuals who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine on or before February 12.

County Location Wednesday, March 11 Bertie Bertie County High School

715 US Hwy 13 North

Windsor, NC 27983 9 -11:30 a.m.

or until supplies are

depleted Chowan American Legion

1317 W. Queen St.

Edenton, NC 27932 9 -11:30 a.m.

or until supplies are

depleted Gates Gates County Health Department

29 Medical Center Rd.

Gates, 27937 9 -11:30 a.m.

or until supplies are

depleted Pasquotank Elizabeth City Aviation Commerce Park

1049 Consolidated Rd.

Elizabeth City, NC 27909

*Please do not call the Elizabeth City

Regional Airpark for vaccine information 9-11:30 a.m.

1-4 p.m

ARHS FIRST and SECOND Dose Clinic Friday, March 12

The second dose clinic is open to individuals who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine on or before February 13.

County Location Wednesday, March 12 Bertie Bertie County High School

715 US Hwy 13 North

Windsor, NC 27983 9 -11:30 a.m.

or until supplies are

depleted Pasquotank Elizabeth City Aviation Commerce Park

1049 Consolidated Rd.

Elizabeth City, NC 27909

*Please do not call the Elizabeth City

Regional Airpark for vaccine information 9-11:30 a.m.

1-4 p.m.

ARHS stated in a March 5 release that it has administered 37,678 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 28,771 second doses to date.

Although the health service is moving into the vaccine phase of the pandemic, COVID-19 is still available by appointment at local health departments. For more information on criteria for COVID-19 testing or appointments, call 252-338-WELL/9355 or your local health department directly.