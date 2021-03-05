ARHS launches COVID-19 vaccine wait list, releases first and second dose clinic schedule for next week

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) is starting a wait list for residents in the eight counties it covers.
If you still need to get your COVID-19 vaccine, please fill out the survey at this link, regardless of your vaccine priority group. The health district will use this information to contact you when it’s your turn to get the vaccine.
“Our vaccine campaign continues to make great strides in vaccinating our community members, supplies are catching up to demand across the region and we look forward to moving into phases 4 and 5 over the coming weeks,” said Health Director R. Battle Betts, Jr. MPA.
If you know someone eligible for the vaccine who may not have access to the internet, help spread the word about the survey and upcoming clinics.
Next week, ARHS will be holding First and Second Dose Clinics.
Current First Dose priority groups include:
- Healthcare workers (Group 1)
- People 65 and older (Group 2)
- Essential Workers (Group 3)
Gov. Roy Cooper opened Group 3 vaccinations to all essential workers on the frontlines of the pandemic this Tuesday. Beginning March 24 in North Carolina, part of Group 4 will be able to get their vaccine shot.
Here is the current vaccine clinic schedule for next week:
ARHS FIRST Dose Clinics Wednesday, March 10, 2021
|County
|Location
|Wednesday, March 10
|Currituck
|Maple Park (Near YMCA)
208 Airport Road
Maple NC 27956
|9 -11:30 a.m.
Or until supplies are
depleted
ARHS FIRST & SECOND Dose Clinics Wednesday, March 10, 2021
The second dose clinic is for individuals who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine on or before February 12.
|County
|Location
|Wednesday, March 10
|Camden
|Camden Intermediate School
123 Noblitt Rd.
Camden, NC 27921
|9 -11:30 a.m.
or until supplies are
depleted
|Hertford
|Ahoskie Creek Amphitheater
125 Edgewood Dr.
Ahoskie, NC 27910
|9 -11:30 a.m.
or until supplies are
depleted
|Perquimans
|Perquimans Recreation Center
310 S. Granby St.
Hertford, NC 27944
|9 -11:30 a.m.
or until supplies are
depleted
ARHS FIRST and SECOND Dose Clinic Thursday, March 11
The second dose clinic is open to individuals who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine on or before February 12.
|County
|Location
|Wednesday, March 11
|Bertie
|Bertie County High School
715 US Hwy 13 North
Windsor, NC 27983
|9 -11:30 a.m.
or until supplies are
depleted
|Chowan
|American Legion
1317 W. Queen St.
Edenton, NC 27932
|9 -11:30 a.m.
or until supplies are
depleted
|Gates
|Gates County Health Department
29 Medical Center Rd.
Gates, 27937
|9 -11:30 a.m.
or until supplies are
depleted
|Pasquotank
|Elizabeth City Aviation Commerce Park
1049 Consolidated Rd.
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
*Please do not call the Elizabeth City
Regional Airpark for vaccine information
|9-11:30 a.m.
1-4 p.m
ARHS FIRST and SECOND Dose Clinic Friday, March 12
The second dose clinic is open to individuals who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine on or before February 13.
|County
|Location
|Wednesday, March 12
|Bertie
|Bertie County High School
715 US Hwy 13 North
Windsor, NC 27983
|9 -11:30 a.m.
or until supplies are
depleted
|Pasquotank
|Elizabeth City Aviation Commerce Park
1049 Consolidated Rd.
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
*Please do not call the Elizabeth City
Regional Airpark for vaccine information
|9-11:30 a.m.
1-4 p.m.
ARHS stated in a March 5 release that it has administered 37,678 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 28,771 second doses to date.
Although the health service is moving into the vaccine phase of the pandemic, COVID-19 is still available by appointment at local health departments. For more information on criteria for COVID-19 testing or appointments, call 252-338-WELL/9355 or your local health department directly.