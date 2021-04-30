ARHS Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics scheduled for May 5-7

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) has provided a list of clinics for an upcoming COVID-19 vaccine event in the region.
The clinics will administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“Following a thorough safety review, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration have confidence that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is safe and effective in preventing COVID-19 and recommend its continued use to prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19,” ARHS said in a news release.
The one-dose vaccine is approved for adult residents in the ARHS district.
ARHS Johnson & Johnson Clinic Wednesday, May 5
- Bertie: 1-3 p.m. at Bertie County High School, 715 US Hwy 13, North Windsor, NC 27983
ARHS Johnson & Johnson Clinic Thursday, May 6
- Chowan: 1-3 p.m. at American Legion, 1317 W. Queen St., Edenton, NC 27932
ARHS Johnson & Johnson Clinic Friday, May 7
- Gates: 1-3 p.m. at Gates County Health Department, 29 Medical Center Road, Gates, 27937
