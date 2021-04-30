ARHS Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics scheduled for May 5-7

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 3, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist holds a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y. Janssen Pharmaceuticals is a division of Johnson & Johnson. On Wednesday, April 21, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration released a report saying the now-idle Emergent Biosciences factory where a key contractor hired to help make Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine was dirty, didn’t follow proper manufacturing procedures and had poorly trained staff, resulting in contamination of a batch of the vaccine. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) has provided a list of clinics for an upcoming COVID-19 vaccine event in the region.

The clinics will administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“Following a thorough safety review, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration have confidence that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is safe and effective in preventing COVID-19 and recommend its continued use to prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19,” ARHS said in a news release.

The one-dose vaccine is approved for adult residents in the ARHS district.

ARHS Johnson & Johnson Clinic Wednesday, May 5

Bertie: 1-3 p.m. at Bertie County High School, 715 US Hwy 13, North Windsor, NC 27983

ARHS Johnson & Johnson Clinic Thursday, May 6

Chowan: 1-3 p.m. at American Legion, 1317 W. Queen St., Edenton, NC 27932

ARHS Johnson & Johnson Clinic Friday, May 7

Gates: 1-3 p.m. at Gates County Health Department, 29 Medical Center Road, Gates, 27937