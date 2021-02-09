ARHS holding second dose COVID-19 clinics Feb. 9

Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) is holding drive through Moderna second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics at several locations on Feb. 9, 2021.

First dose vaccinations will NOT be provided at these clinics.

You will need to bring the vaccine card you received with your first dose with you to this clinic. If you do not have your card, you may experience additional delays, or may be turned away and rescheduled.

ARHS SECOND Dose Moderna Clinics Tuesday, February 9, 2021

County Location Tuesday, Feb. 9 Currituck Maple Park (near YMCA)

208 Airport Rd.

Maple, NC 27956 9 -11:30 a.m.

1-4 p.m. Pasquotank Elizabeth City Regional AirPark

1049 Consolidated Rd.

Elizabeth City, NC 27909 9 -11:30 a.m. Perquimans Perquimans County Recreation Center

310 Granby St.

Hertford, NC 27944 9 -11:30 a.m.

1-4 p.m.

Links to register for second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine:

The date on your card noting when your second dose is due is the suggested date for your second dose. It can be administered after that date, or four days prior to that date.

ARHS said it expects to receive fewer vaccine doses over the next few weeks because of limited vaccine nationwide.

The district says it will receive 1300 first doses of vaccine for next week for the entire eight county region and plans to target the distribution of this allocation to “historically marginalized populations and underserved communities within the priority groups throughout the region.”

Get updated COVID-19 vaccine information from ARHS at this link.