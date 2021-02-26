ARHS announces additional 1st, 2nd dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York. A real-world test of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in more than half a million people has confirmed it’s highly effective at preventing serious illness or death, even after one dose, according to a report released on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) and its county partners announced upcoming dates, times, and locations for drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

The clinics run from March 1 through March 4 and include both first and second-dose clinics. Some of the clinics are specific to that particular dose and will not offer other doses.

Important Information & Reminders

The area is still targeting priority groups 1 and 2, but moving into group 3 .

. If you received your first dose at an ARHS clinic, regardless of residence status, you will be able to receive your second dose as long as you have your vaccine card with you.

Individuals are asked NOT to arrive early at sites. Those who arrive prior to 8:30 a.m. may be asked to leave by law enforcement.

Second dose ONLY clinics are for the second dose only. First dose vaccinations will NOT be provided at these clinics.

Second dose clinics are open to individuals who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine on or before Friday, February 5.

Those who received the first dose with another provider such as Walgreens or CVS, need to return to that same facility for the second dose.

Second dose clinics are scheduled based on the first dose clinics offered.

Plan to attend the clinic in the county where you received your first dose. Bring the vaccine card you received with your first dose with you to this clinic.

If you do not have your card, you may experience additional delays or may be turned away and rescheduled due to having to verify first dose for safety reasons.

Additional clinics will be offered in the coming weeks. Based on CDC guidance, there is no maximum interval between the first and second doses.

“We are asking that only individuals who live in the ARHS region and meet these priority groups attend first dose clinics. Individuals who do not meet this requirement will be asked to leave and instructed to contact their local health department for vaccine information. Please help us meet the needs of our community by adhering to this guidance and supporting our Public Health and Public Safety workforce as they work to vaccinate our communities,” said a statement released by ARHS.

Clinic Dates & Locations

Below are the clinics for both first and second doses.