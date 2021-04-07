All North Carolinians 16 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — All North Carolinians 16 and older are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

North Carolina officially moved to phase 5 on Wednesday, nearly two weeks ahead of President Biden’s April 19 goal for all states to open up eligibility. Virginia will have eligibility open to all adults statewide by April 18.

“We’ve been faster, and we have gotten more supply than anticipated, and that’s fantastic,” Cooper said. “Our department of health and human services and our vaccine team here, along with providers across the state, deserve a lot of thanks. I’m also grateful for North Carolinians who are taking this seriously and getting their shots when it’s their time.”

The Pfizer vaccine is for people 16 and older, and you’ll have to be 18 years or older for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

