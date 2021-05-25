After vaccination: Can I still get COVID-19?

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Many eyes are on the New York Yankees baseball team this week as eight staff members and at least one player recover from COVID-19.

Their illness is surprising to some, since all had received vaccinations. They all received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

NBC News reported within the past week the New York Yankees had nine total positives within the

traveling party. Among those infected: three coaches, five staffers and shortstop Gleyber Torres.

One researcher taking part in testing the Pfizer vaccine here in Virginia has been following

their cases closely.

Dr. Aaron Hartman, with Virginia Research Center, told 10 On You Side positive cases among those who’ve been vaccinated are to be expected.

“My reaction is — this is going to happen. My reaction is, of course, this vaccine is not miraculous. It

does not stop mother nature. It does not stop the natural thing of people being exposed to viruses,

their immune system responding to remove it. We want our immune systems to still function,” Hartman said.

Hartman said he expected this infections after vaccinations.

“It actually substantiates the idea that the vaccine actually works because you have a group of people getting it that have been vaccinated, highly watched, and then doing well,” he said.

But, should people be concerned that even if they’ve received the vaccine, they can still contract

the disease?

Hartman says no.

“Vaccines are not force shields. They don’t miraculously prevent exposure and they don’t prevent infection. They help your immune system so when it is exposed, it can respond appropriately and clear the infection before it has time to sit deep down and cause disease,” he said.

Bottom line, Hartman said he believes the vaccines are working.

Just under 66% of Virginian adults have at least one vaccine dose and 53.5% are fully vaccinated as of Monday, Virginia Department of Health data shows.

On Monday, Virginia reported only 76 new COVID-19 cases.

The commonwealth plans to lift all capacity and social distancing restrictions on May 28.