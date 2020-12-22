About 140,000 doses of Moderna vaccine expected to be delivered in Virginia by Wednesday

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health says an order of about 140,000 Moderna coronavirus vaccines is on its way to Virginia.

The full order is expected to arrive in the state by Wednesday, Dec. 23, the department announced Tuesday.

This comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the vaccine for use in people ages 18 and older on Dec. 18. Moderna says its coronavirus vaccine has a 94.1% efficacy rate.

The week before Moderna’s authorization, the FDA also authorized Pfizer’s vaccine for use in the United States. Distribution of that vaccine has already started in Virginia.

The first Pfizer vaccine was administered Dec. 15 at Sentara Norfolk.

Health care workers, as well as employees and residents of long-term care facilities, will be the first to receive vaccinations as part of group 1A of the vaccine prioritization plan.

Pharmacies are expected to start vaccinations for long-term care facilities the week of Dec. 28.

Between the distribution of the 140,000 Moderna vaccines and 50,000 more Pfizer vaccines being sent to Virginia this week, 96 sites will receive vaccine deliveries this week. Those sites are spread over “geographically diverse” locations, the health department said.

Currently, Virginia is planning to get about 100,000 vaccine doses per week over the next few weeks, according to planning estimated from Operation Warp Speed.

“The actual amount of vaccine received in Virginia is a moving target and is dependent on when and how quickly vaccination doses are manufactured,” the health department said.

“Vaccines are our way out of this pandemic. With Pfizer-BioNTech and now Moderna vaccines available, more Virginians are able to get vaccinated,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver. “The interest we are seeing from community members on when they can get vaccinated indicates people want this protection. We are working hard to get vaccines to people as quickly as possible. In the meantime, please continue to wear a face mask, practice social distancing, and wash your hands frequently.”

As Virginia receives more vaccine doses and those in group 1A are taken care of, the state will be able to start vaccinating others that are in group 1B, which includes essential workers.

Still, as we wait for more vaccines, the state encourages residents to maintain social distancing, wear masks and avoid gatherings./