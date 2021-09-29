98% of students, 95% of staff fully vaccinated at William & Mary, mask mandate to stay through end of semester

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — William & Mary says its community has reached a major milestone in the fight against COVID-19.

98% of the school’s students and 95% of employees are now fully vaccinated, and virus spread is at low levels, said Amy Sebring, William & Mary’s COVID-19 director.

As of Sept. 28, there were 14 current student cases and one employee case, per William & Mary’s COVID dashboard.

Sebring said that doesn’t mean the community can let its guard down as virus levels remain high in the commonwealth despite recently decreases. William & Mary’s indoor mask mandate has been extended to the end of the fall semester, though the school recently lifted its outdoor mask mandate.

The university will reevaluate its masking policy in the winter for the spring 2022 semester.

For more on William & Mary’s COVID response, click here.

