600 seniors receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — About 600 seniors received the initial dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, Saturday.

JenCare Medical Center clients received the vaccine, through a partnership with the Norfolk Health Department, First Baptist Church, and Murray center.



Dr. Lisa Price- Stevens, JenCare Chief Medical Officer said the focus is on seniors 65-years-old and up. Plus, those living in underserved communities.



“We’re just trying to do our part.”



JenCare Medical has 5 centers in the Hampton Roads area, all in areas of need. The center provides healthcare to 8,000 people.



“The whole thing is to remove barriers. We don’t want folks to have to travel far to get this. We are going to come right here to the community to give the people what they need.”

Happening Now: 600 #Covid19 vaccinations are underway at the Murray Center in #Norfolk.

The shots are specifically for 65+ patients with JenCare primary care.

Nurses will even make house calls and provide free transportation with UberHealth. “We take away that fear factor and try to help people trust.”



Dr. Price- Stevens says the vaccines are safe.”If we ever want to return to any type of normalcy, we have to get the vaccination. We have to so it’s safe for us to come together again. Go to school, go back to work, travel. The way to do that, right now, is to vaccinate. It’s safe. We know what some people have side- effects but it’s not really a side effect. It’s the vaccine working. When you feel a little chill or achiness that’s the vaccine working!”

Barbara Philips, a Norfolk resident said she knows just how important the vaccine is. “I’ve been waiting for this day. My shot was wonderful. I barely felt anything.”



She said she will feel more protected after her second dose.



“I know it’s extremely important and also I need to have knee surgery. I want to have my knee surgery after I got my shots.”

The next clinic with JenCare medical is expected to partner with Calvary Revival church on March 27.



The goal is to vaccinate 1,000 people that day.