600 kids age 5-11 already given first dose of vaccine at Military Circle Mall clinic

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials at the Military Circle Mall COVID-19 clinic in Norfolk say they’ve vaccinated roughly 600 children in the 5-11 age range since they began vaccinating that age group last Tuesday.

This clinic is also said to be one of the most successful clinics in the commonwealth when it comes to the number of people they’ve vaccinated.

Staff at the clinic say they are trying to help this a positive experience for the kids.

During the 30-minute post-shot monitoring period, they started giving out crayons and paper for kids to draw. The staff is also hanging the artwork up on the walls, creating an ever-growing mural.

We’re told the idea was so popular, other clinics around the commonwealth are following suit.

10 On Yout Side spoke with two sisters, Cali, 10, and Cooper, 8, about their vaccine experience.

“The shot part was the worst part and it felt really nice to be coming to know that I’m getting the vaccine that I’m waiting for,” said Cali. “Usually I’m not excited for a shot, I’m just dreading it. But I was like, seriously can we get out of the house now to get the vaccine?“

“I was a little scared because I hadn’t gotten a shot in a while and I didn’t know what to expect, but it felt fine when I got it, but my arm really hurt after it,” added Cooper.

Both girls hope by doing their part, they’ll help end the pandemic.