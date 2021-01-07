4 Virginia Department of Corrections sites receive COVID-19 vaccine, begin administering first doses

Four Virginia Department of Corrections sites receive COVID-19 vaccine, begin administering first doses (Courtesy: VDOC)

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — Four Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) sites received the first round of COVID-19 vaccine shipments and began administering the shots Thursday.

In total, the VADOC facilities received 3,000 doses of the Moderna vaccines.



Correctional centers on that list include:

State Farm Correctional Center (800 doses)

Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women (900 doses)

Greensville Correctional Center (700 doses)

Deerfield Correctional Center (600 doses)









According to VADOC, the sites can distribute to other facilities and the Virginia Department of Health determines when sites get shipments.