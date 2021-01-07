4 Virginia Department of Corrections sites receive COVID-19 vaccine, begin administering first doses

COVID-19 Vaccine

Four Virginia Department of Corrections sites receive COVID-19 vaccine, begin administering first doses (Courtesy: VDOC)

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — Four Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) sites received the first round of COVID-19 vaccine shipments and began administering the shots Thursday.

In total, the VADOC facilities received 3,000 doses of the Moderna vaccines.

Correctional centers on that list include:

  • State Farm Correctional Center (800 doses)
  • Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women (900 doses)
  • Greensville Correctional Center (700 doses)
  • Deerfield Correctional Center (600 doses)

According to VADOC, the sites can distribute to other facilities and the Virginia Department of Health determines when sites get shipments.

Senatara COVID-19 Infographic (Dec. 2020)

