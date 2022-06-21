NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — CHKD announced its first patient under the age of 5 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a tweet from CHKD Tuesday afternoon, health officials said 18-month-old Ky-mani received her COVID-19 shot at Norfolk Pediatrics.

On Saturday, the CDC officially recommended COVID-19 shots for infants, toddlers and preschoolers — the last group without the shots.

Roughly 18 million kids will be eligible, but it remains to be seen how many will ultimately get the vaccines. Less than a third of children ages 5 to 11 have done so since vaccination opened up to them last November.

Two brands — Pfizer and Moderna — got the green light Friday from the FDA. The vaccines use the same technology but are being offered at different dose sizes and number of shots for the youngest kids.

Pediatricians, other primary care physicians and children’s hospitals are planning to provide the vaccines. Limited drugstores will offer them for at least some of the under-5 group.

