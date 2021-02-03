10 On Your Side: Bringing a ‘Dose of Clarity’ to the vaccine rollout in Virginia

COVID-19 Vaccine
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As soon as the COVID-19 vaccine rollout began, the questions began rolling in.

We know many of you are still waiting on that shot – and the process to get signed up for one can be confusing and frustrating.

So, 10 On Your Side is working to give you a “Dose of Clarity.”

We’ve taken your questions, worked to get you answers, and starting Thursday on WAVY News 10 Today at 5:30 a.m. – we’ll be sharing those live on air.

Some of those questions are: How can I get an appointment? My health district isn’t answering, what do I do? Am I eligible for a vaccine yet?

