NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The second annual Zion’s Lunchbox event was held on Granby Street in Norfolk Saturday.

The event, which was founded by a young girl named Zion, was held to help the homeless in the area.

Zion wanted to help others in the community and her family came out to help make her dream a reality.

There were sandwiches, snacks, pizza, water and toiletry bags, as well as clothing — all for free.