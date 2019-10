YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A concerned citizens called deputies on Sunday when saw a little girl who reportedly looked like she was lost.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says they responded and found that the girl had just fallen off her bike.

The girl was okay, deputies say, and her friends and family were just around the corner in York Terrace.

Some of the neighborhood kids enjoyed posing for pics with the deputies.