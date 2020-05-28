YMCA of South Hampton Roads furloughs 92% of workers in cost-cutting measure

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The YMCA of South Hampton Roads has furloughed 92 percent of its staff at its YMCAs in the region due to financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Y has been shut down and programs have been canceled since March 16.

The Y doesn’t expect an opening date before June 10.

The operating changes have resulted in an “abrupt decline” in revenue, meaning the Y has needed to furlough most of its workforce.

The furlough impacts 92 percent of its 2,500-person workforce.

Executives have also received pay cuts, although a YMCA spokeswoman didn’t specify how much those pay cuts are.

Certain roles have been reorganized within the company as well, and some positions have been permanently dissolved. The spokeswoman also didn’t specify which positions or how many have been dissolved.

“We have held off as long as possible but now must reorganize our staffing model. Reducing our workforce is not a decision we take lightly. We’ve always considered our Y staff family and it’s heartbreaking for everyone affected,” a YMCA of South Hampton Roads spokeswoman wrote in an email.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts: