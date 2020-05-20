YMCA of South Hampton Roads begins phased reopening; new child care program to be available

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The YMCA of South Hampton Roads announced on Wednesday it will begin a phased approach to reopening its facilitates as well as implementing Camp Hope childcare for working parents.

Beginning May 18, outdoor fitness classes will be available Monday through Saturday, lap swimming will be open, and childcare services will be available at select locations.

Starting May 26, the YMCA’s new childcare program for working parents, Camp Hope, will open at ten YMCA locations. Activities will be modified to accommodate social distancing requirements.

At Camp Hope, child and staff will complete a health screening form, the Y will take temperatures at the point of entry and not grant access to anyone showing symptoms such as fever, cough or sore throat, according to YMCA officials.

Camp Hope will be available from 6:30am–6pm at the following locations:

Blocker Norfolk Family YMCA: Ages 5–12

Currituck Family YMCA: Ages 5–12

Great Bridge/Hickory Family YMCA: Ages 5–12

Greenbrier Family YMCA: Ages 5–12

Hilltop Family YMCA: Ages 5–12

Mt. Trashmore Family YMCA: Ages 2–12

Outer Banks Family YMCA: Ages 5–12

Princess Anne Family YMCA: Ages 5–12

Suffolk Family YMCA: Ages 5–12

Taylor Bend Family YMCA: Ages 5–12

YMCA of Portsmouth: Ages 3–12

The phased opening is in accordance with state reopening guidelines for both Virginia and North Carolina. New safety protocols have been put in place at the facilities including temperature checks, sanitizing, decreased childcare ratios, and social distancing rules.

“The YMCA of South Hampton Roads has been very thoughtful in our phased approach to reopening, and we look forward to safely reconnecting with our powerful network of Y members who share in our excitement to continue our service delivery model aimed at strengthening the community,” said Anthony Walters, CEO, YMCA of South Hampton Roads.”

Since the Y closed its doors on March 26, the staff — in partnership with the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore — has collected and distributed food for over 2,000 families impacted by the coronavirus in nine of the location communities.

The facility has also partnered with the American Red Cross to host blood drives. The Y also launched emergency childcare on March 26 for essential personnel following Governor Northam’s appeal for community support during school closures.

Visit online for more information on the YMCA’s Phase One Reopening Plan.

