YMCA adds additional emergency child care sites for healthcare workers

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The YMCA of the Virginia Peninsulas will add four additional childcare sites for essential healthcare workers to support the fight against the coronavirus.
The new sites that will be available on March 30 include: Luter Family YMCA in Smithfield, Victory Family YMCA in Yorktown, Middlesex Family YMCA, and Warsaw Baptist Church run by the Richmond County Family YMCA.
The facility says this service is only offered to critical emergency staff who need child care to be able to work their assigned shifts.
Child care will be provided for children 5 to 12 years of age, in grades K-8. The capacity is 25 children per site.
For members, the cost will be $19 a day and non-members will pay $30 a day.
The following is the full list of locations that will provide the emergency child care service:
Hampton Family YMCA
- 1 YMCA Way
- Hampton, VA 23669
- 757-722-9044
Luter Family YMCA
- 259 James Street
- Smithfield, VA 23430
- 757- 365-4060
Middlesex Family YMCA
- 11487 General Puller Hwy
- Hartfield, VA 23071
- 804-316-9191 ext 400
RF Wilkinson Family YMCA Wiley Child Development Center
- 301 Sentara Circle
- Williamsburg, VA 23188
- 757-229-9622
Tom & Ann Hunnicutt Family YMCA
- 7827 Warwick Blvd
- Newport News, VA 23607
- 757-245-0047
Victory Family YMCA
- 101 Long Green Blvd
- Yorktown, VA 23693
- 757- 298-7900
Warsaw Baptist Church
- 226 Main Street
- Warsaw, VA 22572
- 804-761-5998
Wiley Child Development Center
- 458 Harris Road
- Kilmarnock, VA 22482
- 804-435-0223
The YMCA says this service is limited and only provided to those critical emergency staff who need child care so they can work their assigned shift for more information visit their website.