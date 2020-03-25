YMCA adds additional emergency child care sites for healthcare workers

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The YMCA of the Virginia Peninsulas will add four additional childcare sites for essential healthcare workers to support the fight against the coronavirus.

The new sites that will be available on March 30 include: Luter Family YMCA in Smithfield, Victory Family YMCA in Yorktown, Middlesex Family YMCA, and Warsaw Baptist Church run by the Richmond County Family YMCA.

The facility says this service is only offered to critical emergency staff who need child care to be able to work their assigned shifts.

Child care will be provided for children 5 to 12 years of age, in grades K-8. The capacity is 25 children per site.

For members, the cost will be $19 a day and non-members will pay $30 a day.

The following is the full list of locations that will provide the emergency child care service:

Hampton Family YMCA

1 YMCA Way

Hampton, VA 23669

757-722-9044

Luter Family YMCA

259 James Street

Smithfield, VA 23430

757- 365-4060

Middlesex Family YMCA

11487 General Puller Hwy

Hartfield, VA 23071

804-316-9191 ext 400



RF Wilkinson Family YMCA Wiley Child Development Center

301 Sentara Circle

Williamsburg, VA 23188

757-229-9622



Tom & Ann Hunnicutt Family YMCA

7827 Warwick Blvd

Newport News, VA 23607

757-245-0047

Victory Family YMCA

101 Long Green Blvd

Yorktown, VA 23693

757- 298-7900

Warsaw Baptist Church

226 Main Street

Warsaw, VA 22572

804-761-5998



Wiley Child Development Center

458 Harris Road

Kilmarnock, VA 22482

804-435-0223

The YMCA says this service is limited and only provided to those critical emergency staff who need child care so they can work their assigned shift for more information visit their website.