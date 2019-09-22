‘Women Can Fly’ event showcases impact of women in aviation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — More than 250 women and girls got the chance to fly in a plane Saturday at the Military Aviation Museum for “Women Can Fly”.

The organization introduces woman and girls to the world of flying.

Those who came out were given a complimentary flight with a volunteer pilot.

There were about a dozen pilots performing the rides.

Linda Mathias with the Ninety-Nines, an international organization of women pilots, says events like this one are important

“Women are only seven percent of all the pilots in the whole U.S.,” said Mathias.

Jennifer Cotnoir, a participant, said,”It was amazing. My pilot was Andrew. He’s been flying since 2014 and we had a really phenomenal time.”

Cotnoir says her 8-year-old daughter also flew in a plane.

Those who work at the Military Aviation Museum say there are many jobs available in the aviation industry, and getting girls excited about a career in the field at a young age, is important.