With $1M check, Norfolk company boosts nonprofits on Giving Tuesday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Giving Tuesday is a generosity movement founded on the principle of giving back to communities all over the world.

Queen of Virginia Skill & Entertainment is doing just that by giving back to nonprofit organizations throughout Virginia and Hampton Roads.

Randy Wright is a consultant for Queen of Virginia and helped host an event at the Ronald McDonald House on Colley Avenue in Norfolk where 25 organizations gathered on Tuesday.

“You help the needy and the aspiring with your support,” said Wright. “We thank you for helping us reach our purpose, you are the real social service providers who reach out to our people in need.”

Wright said Queen of Virginia Skill & Entertainment established a mission two years ago to give back 5 percent of its profits back to the communities.

“We are very proud to have surpassed the $1 million mark in contributions. I think that’s a good time to hold this up,” said Wright, referring to a $1 million check.

The check will be split up between 25 nonprofits, including Virginia Voice International. The organization spreads love through music both locally and internationally with its 70 singers.

“We had a sound system that was 19 years old and it was about to fall apart,” said Virginia Voice CEO Vicki Bohannon. “That’s when Randy and Queen of Virginia came and said we would like to help you raise the money for your new sound system.”

The Norfolk’s Sheriff’s office also received a grant to enhance its senior support services by connecting seniors to resources. Norfolk Sheriff Joe Baron said close to 800 seniors took part in the seminar this year.

“And none of that would be possible if we didn’t have support of groups like Queen of Virginia and we really appreciate your help in making that happen.”

The MUSE Writers Center is also benefiting. The arts nonprofit offers scholarships and brings writing workshops to underserved youth across Hampton Roads.

Michael Khandelwall is the Executive Director of the MUSE Writers Center and said it’s all about giving back to the community we love.

“When people give and help others, it creates community, it binds people together and helps them to know their neighbors to know what’s going on in their community.”