NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two area children with medical hardships will have their wishes come true thanks to the Chartway Promise Foundation.

Last Saturday during the Chartway Norfolk Harbor Race Weekend, 12-year-old Caelum found out he will get to go on the ultimate shopping spree and the following day, 4-year-old Caiden’s wish to go to Walt Disney World came true. Caiden is currently undergoing treatment for leukemia, while Caelum is undergoing treatment for a critical medical illness.

Both wishes were granted with money provided by the Chartway Promise Foundation to Toby’s Dream Foundation.

Caelum, currently undergoing treatment for a critical medical illness and is a big baseball fan, was overjoyed to learn that his dream to have a shopping spree had been granted thanks to funds given from the Chartway Promise Foundation. Graham Firoved of the Baltimore Orioles and Riptide, the Norfolk Tides mascot, joined the foundation on-stage for the big surprise. (Photo – Joemmel R. Tendilla)

On Saturday, Graham Firoved of the Baltimore Orioles and Riptide, the Norfolk Tides mascot, joined the foundation and hero, Caelum, on-stage for the big reveal! Pictured (left to right): J&A Racing MC Bob Schniedwind, Jerry & Amy Frostick, co-owners of J&A Racing; 12-year-old Caelum; Joan Steele, executive director of Toby’s Dream Foundation; Wayne Foshay, Chartway Promise Foundation board chair; Brian Schools, Chartway president & CEO; Norfolk Tides mascot, Riptide; Christine Wilson, president of the Chartway Promise Foundation; and Graham Firoved of the Baltimore Orioles. (Photo – Joemmel R. Tendilla)

Thousands of runners participated in the Chartway Norfolk Harbor Race Weekend where Chartway Credit Union served as the Title Sponsor over the weekend and surprised two local children facing medical hardship – 12- year-old Caelum and 4-year-old Caiden – with the news that their wishes had come true thanks to funds from Chartway’ s charitable arm, the Chartway Promise Foundation. (Photo – Joemmel R. Tendilla)

4-year-old Caiden, currently undergoing treatment for leukemia, learned on-stage that his dream to visit Walt Disney World had been granted thanks to funds given from the Chartway Promise Foundation. (Photo – Joemmel R. Tendilla)

During the postrace party, the J&A Racing Foundation presented the Chartway Promise Foundation with a donation of $7,153. Pictured (from left to right): Jerry & Amy Frostick, co-owners of J&A Racing; Brian Schools, Chartway president & CEO; Wayne Foshay, Chartway Promise Foundation board chair; Christine Wilson, president of the Chartway Promise Foundation; J&A Racing MC Bob Schniedwind; and Graham Firoved of the Baltimore Orioles. (Photo – Joemmel R. Tendilla)

Dozens of Chartway team members and their family members either ran or volunteered for the Chartway Norfolk Harbor Race Weekend. (Photo – Joemmel R. Tendilla)

“Our partnership with J&A Racing helps make it possible for us to grant wishes and make dreams come true for children and families when they need it the most – as we did this past weekend for Caelum and Caiden through our long-standing partnership with Toby’s Dream Foundation,” said Christine Wilson, Chartway Promise Foundation president.

Chartway also provided custom running chairs for Team Hoyt Virginia Beach, and several leaders and team members ran in the races, including Chartway’s president and CEO, Brian Schools and many others.

Since 1999, the Chartway Promise Foundation – Chartway’s charitable arm – has raised nearly $14 million to make wishes come true for children who are experiencing medical hardship or illness.

“Because we value community, we were honored to be the title sponsor for the weekend’s events,” said Chartway president and CEO Brian Schools. “I really appreciate all the support the J&A Racing team has given us over the years.”

Said co-race director Jerry Frostick: “We are honored for our partnership with Chartway, and to support the Chartway Promise Foundation in providing life-changing experiences for kids facing medical hardship.”

Learn more about the Chartway Promise Foundation or make a donation here.