Winners of the 12th annual Bra-ha-ha announced

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation’s “Bra-ha-ha” raises money for mammograms for uninsured and under-insured women in our community.

On Friday night, the twelfth annual Bra-ha-ha Awards Show & Auction was held at the Tidewater Community College’s Chesapeake Student Center.

The winners of this year’s bra decorating competition were announced and a $1,000 check was presented to the first place winner.

There were 140 bras competing and 12 bras recognized: Grand Prize, Most Creative, Best Craftsmanship, Best Arts & Entertainment, Best CRH Department, Best Business Entry, Best Mardi Gras Inspired, Best Profession Inspired, Best School Entry, Best Seasonal or Holiday Theme, Best Sports Inspired, Best 13 & Under and three Honorable Mentions.

  • Grand Prize: Abreast of Routine Maintenance Bra Designer: Stacey Dunn
  • Best Arts & Entertainment: Proud Mary Bra Designer: Alyson Pantalo
  • Best Business Entry: Honey, Bee Smart! Bra Designer: Cavalier Ford (Julie Przytula, Deborah Jones, Tara Schultz, Sallie Rowland)
  • Best Craftsmanship: Five Elements of a Goddess: Earth, Air, Fire, Water & Chocolate Bra Designer: Alisha Brown
  • Best Profession Inspired: Abreast of Routine Maintenance Bra Designer: Stacey Dunn
  • Best CRH Department: KISS Cancer Goodbye Bra Designer: Chesapeake Surgical Specialists
  • Most Creative: A Cure is Out There Bra Designer: Cali Bridgeman/Comfort Systems
  • Best Mardi Gras Inspired: Beads & Bling. It’s a Mardi Gras Thing Bra Designer: Adele Langkil

