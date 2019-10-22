Winners of the 12th annual Bra-ha-ha announced

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation’s “Bra-ha-ha” raises money for mammograms for uninsured and under-insured women in our community.
On Friday night, the twelfth annual Bra-ha-ha Awards Show & Auction was held at the Tidewater Community College’s Chesapeake Student Center.
The winners of this year’s bra decorating competition were announced and a $1,000 check was presented to the first place winner.
There were 140 bras competing and 12 bras recognized: Grand Prize, Most Creative, Best Craftsmanship, Best Arts & Entertainment, Best CRH Department, Best Business Entry, Best Mardi Gras Inspired, Best Profession Inspired, Best School Entry, Best Seasonal or Holiday Theme, Best Sports Inspired, Best 13 & Under and three Honorable Mentions.
