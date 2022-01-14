Where people in Hampton Roads are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Norfolk between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 386

– Migration from Tucson to Virginia Beach: 174 (#47 most common destination from Tucson)

– Net migration: 212 to Tucson

#49. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Augusta in 2015-2019: 390

– Migration from Augusta to Virginia Beach: 249 (#18 most common destination from Augusta)

– Net migration: 141 to Augusta

#48. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

– Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 407

– Migration from Salt Lake City to Virginia Beach: 59 (#92 most common destination from Salt Lake City)

– Net migration: 348 to Salt Lake City

#47. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

– Migration to New Orleans in 2015-2019: 425

– Migration from New Orleans to Virginia Beach: 333 (#29 most common destination from New Orleans)

– Net migration: 92 to New Orleans

#46. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 432

– Migration from San Francisco to Virginia Beach: 159 (#106 most common destination from San Francisco)

– Net migration: 273 to San Francisco

#45. Hanford-Corcoran, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Hanford in 2015-2019: 447

– Migration from Hanford to Virginia Beach: 401 (#6 most common destination from Hanford)

– Net migration: 46 to Hanford

#44. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

– Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 457

– Migration from Providence to Virginia Beach: 784 (#8 most common destination from Providence)

– Net migration: 327 to Virginia Beach

#43. Staunton, VA Metro Area

– Migration to Staunton in 2015-2019: 457

– Migration from Staunton to Virginia Beach: 365 (#5 most common destination from Staunton)

– Net migration: 92 to Staunton

#42. Norwich-New London, CT Metro Area

– Migration to Norwich in 2015-2019: 467

– Migration from Norwich to Virginia Beach: 634 (#5 most common destination from Norwich)

– Net migration: 167 to Virginia Beach

#41. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis in 2015-2019: 483

– Migration from Memphis to Virginia Beach: 429 (#19 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 54 to Memphis

#40. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 484

– Migration from Jacksonville to Virginia Beach: 639 (#7 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Net migration: 155 to Virginia Beach

#39. Winchester, VA-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Winchester in 2015-2019: 511

– Migration from Winchester to Virginia Beach: 249 (#3 most common destination from Winchester)

– Net migration: 262 to Winchester

#38. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Winston in 2015-2019: 516

– Migration from Winston to Virginia Beach: 222 (#18 most common destination from Winston)

– Net migration: 294 to Winston

#37. Lynchburg, VA Metro Area

– Migration to Lynchburg in 2015-2019: 519

– Migration from Lynchburg to Virginia Beach: 854 (#3 most common destination from Lynchburg)

– Net migration: 335 to Virginia Beach

#36. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

– Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 521

– Migration from Boston to Virginia Beach: 555 (#46 most common destination from Boston)

– Net migration: 34 to Virginia Beach

#35. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 536

– Migration from Charleston to Virginia Beach: 1,647 (#5 most common destination from Charleston)

– Net migration: 1,111 to Virginia Beach

#34. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro in 2015-2019: 554

– Migration from Greensboro to Virginia Beach: 248 (#23 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 306 to Greensboro

#33. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 568

– Migration from Killeen to Virginia Beach: 169 (#43 most common destination from Killeen)

– Net migration: 399 to Killeen

#32. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 638

– Migration from Riverside to Virginia Beach: 577 (#42 most common destination from Riverside)

– Net migration: 61 to Riverside

#31. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 670

– Migration from Orlando to Virginia Beach: 507 (#37 most common destination from Orlando)

– Net migration: 163 to Orlando

#30. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 677

– Migration from Los Angeles to Virginia Beach: 1,214 (#45 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Net migration: 537 to Virginia Beach

#29. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 694

– Migration from Fayetteville to Virginia Beach: 714 (#12 most common destination from Fayetteville)

– Net migration: 20 to Virginia Beach

#28. Greenville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 702

– Migration from Greenville to Virginia Beach: 139 (#14 most common destination from Greenville)

– Net migration: 563 to Greenville

#27. Roanoke, VA Metro Area

– Migration to Roanoke in 2015-2019: 733

– Migration from Roanoke to Virginia Beach: 929 (#3 most common destination from Roanoke)

– Net migration: 196 to Virginia Beach

#26. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 752

– Migration from Raleigh to Virginia Beach: 580 (#20 most common destination from Raleigh)

– Net migration: 172 to Raleigh

#25. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 752

– Migration from St. Louis to Virginia Beach: 613 (#25 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 139 to St. Louis

#24. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 766

– Migration from Phoenix to Virginia Beach: 497 (#51 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 269 to Phoenix

#23. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Bremerton in 2015-2019: 775

– Migration from Bremerton to Virginia Beach: 513 (#4 most common destination from Bremerton)

– Net migration: 262 to Bremerton

#22. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 793

– Migration from Seattle to Virginia Beach: 642 (#48 most common destination from Seattle)

– Net migration: 151 to Seattle

#21. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 966

– Migration from Charlotte to Virginia Beach: 1,013 (#22 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 47 to Virginia Beach

#20. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 971

– Migration from Colorado Springs to Virginia Beach: 204 (#57 most common destination from Colorado Springs)

– Net migration: 767 to Colorado Springs

#19. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

– Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 983

– Migration from Philadelphia to Virginia Beach: 1,770 (#24 most common destination from Philadelphia)

– Net migration: 787 to Virginia Beach

#18. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 1,004

– Migration from Houston to Virginia Beach: 587 (#56 most common destination from Houston)

– Net migration: 417 to Houston

#17. Charlottesville, VA Metro Area

– Migration to Charlottesville in 2015-2019: 1,065

– Migration from Charlottesville to Virginia Beach: 1,076 (#3 most common destination from Charlottesville)

– Net migration: 11 to Virginia Beach

#16. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 1,074

– Migration from Miami to Virginia Beach: 832 (#39 most common destination from Miami)

– Net migration: 242 to Miami

#15. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 1,095

– Migration from Tampa to Virginia Beach: 742 (#28 most common destination from Tampa)

– Net migration: 353 to Tampa

#14. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 1,164

– Migration from Pensacola to Virginia Beach: 1,435 (#2 most common destination from Pensacola)

– Net migration: 271 to Virginia Beach

#13. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

– Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 1,244

– Migration from Urban Honolulu to Virginia Beach: 918 (#16 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)

– Net migration: 326 to Urban Honolulu

#12. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

– Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 1,252

– Migration from Baltimore to Virginia Beach: 1,612 (#8 most common destination from Baltimore)

– Net migration: 360 to Virginia Beach

#11. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

– Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 1,268

– Migration from San Antonio to Virginia Beach: 1,302 (#11 most common destination from San Antonio)

– Net migration: 34 to Virginia Beach

#10. Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA Metro Area

– Migration to Blacksburg in 2015-2019: 1,292

– Migration from Blacksburg to Virginia Beach: 409 (#5 most common destination from Blacksburg)

– Net migration: 883 to Blacksburg

#9. Harrisonburg, VA Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisonburg in 2015-2019: 1,368

– Migration from Harrisonburg to Virginia Beach: 490 (#4 most common destination from Harrisonburg)

– Net migration: 878 to Harrisonburg

#8. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 1,449

– Migration from Dallas to Virginia Beach: 1,150 (#35 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 299 to Dallas

#7. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 1,458

– Migration from Chicago to Virginia Beach: 2,859 (#26 most common destination from Chicago)

– Net migration: 1,401 to Virginia Beach

#6. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 1,622

– Migration from Atlanta to Virginia Beach: 1,502 (#31 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Net migration: 120 to Atlanta

#5. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 1,729

– Migration from New York to Virginia Beach: 4,074 (#28 most common destination from New York)

– Net migration: 2,345 to Virginia Beach

#4. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 2,646

– Migration from Jacksonville to Virginia Beach: 1,886 (#6 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Net migration: 760 to Jacksonville

#3. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 3,137

– Migration from San Diego to Virginia Beach: 3,013 (#8 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 124 to San Diego

#2. Richmond, VA Metro Area

– Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 7,782

– Migration from Richmond to Virginia Beach: 6,411 (#2 most common destination from Richmond)

– Net migration: 1,371 to Richmond

#1. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 9,549

– Migration from Washington to Virginia Beach: 11,496 (#2 most common destination from Washington)

– Net migration: 1,947 to Virginia Beach