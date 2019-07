When to ship your holiday gifts

In this Nov. 20, 2015 photo, Rachel Fryer prepares to place a package inside a container behind her at Worldport in Louisville, Ky. Each container typically holds about 400 packages. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The candy’s been collected and the pumpkins have been removed from the doorsteps, this can mean only one thing– time to start planning for the holiday season.

Although the holidays can seem far away, it is important to plan ahead, especially if you plan to ship things during the busy holiday season.

Here are the shipping deadlines for the three major carriers in the United States if you hope to get your shipment delivered by December 25.

Domestic

December 14 – Retail Ground deadline

December 20 – First Class and Priority Mail deadline

December 22 – Priority Mail express deadline

International Dates Vary. Click here to search by region.

Domestic

December 10 – Smart Post services deadline

December 17 – Ground and Home delivery deadline

December 19 – FedEx Express Saver

December 20 – Two Day Services deadline

December 21 – Overnight Services deadline

December 25 – FedEx Same Day Services

December 14 – Ground deadline

December 18 – Three Day Select deadline

December 20 – Second Day Air Services deadline

December 22 – Next Day Air Services deadline

The Military shipping deadlines come even sooner:

APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 090-092, 094-098, 962-966 and 340

November 6 – USPS Retail Ground

November 27 – Space Available Mail

December 4 – Parcel Airlift Mail

December 11 – Priority Mail and First Class Letters and Cards

December 18 – Priority Mail Express Military Service

APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIP 093

November 6 – USPS Retail Ground

November 27 – Space Available Mail

December 4 – Parcel Airlift Mail and Priority Mail

December 4 – First-class Mail Letters and Cards

Important things to keep in mind: