PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Over the weekend, WAVY’s weekend anchor Kiahnna Patterson and weekday reporter KaMaria Braye were both given honors for their work and achievements with the station.

Kiahnna Patterson, a Newport News native, was awarded the “What’s Next?” Certificate by former NNPS Superintendent Dr. Ashby Kilgore and Councilman John Eley this Friday night.

“What’s Next?” is a free job training program run by Kilgore and Eley that allows participants to learn an in-demand trade and jumpstart a new career.

Patterson and WAVY-TV 10 were awarded by the company for their extensive coverage of “What’s Next?” and their charity event.

Patterson has previously been honored by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV) for her efforts in bringing awareness to domestic violence issues.

KaMaria Braye was also honored this weekend. Her alma mater, The Lincoln University of Missouri, presented her with an award for her work in reporting.

Braye was given the “Young Alumni Honors” for her outstanding achievement in her profession and community.

Her recent award is not the first recognition Braye has received for her work in reporting, as she has previously received an Emmy nomination and SPJ for her coverage of the protests after George Floyd’s death.

We are so proud of both Kiahnna and KaMaria for their achievements and contributions to the community.