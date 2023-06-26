PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – WAVY TV was proud to be recognized by both the Virginia Association of Broadcasters (VAB) and the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) over the weekend.

Emmy Wins

NATAS presented WAVY’s Executive Producer of Investigations and Special Projects, Adrienne Mayfield, with an Emmy award for her crime report “Sending out an SOS“. The report highlighted Kelli Worst, who escaped her attempted rapist at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront by activating the SOS feature on her iPhone.

View the award-winning report at this link:

Two former WAVY employees also took home a win for their coverage “Road to Reconciliation: Uncovering our Past” in the Religion category. The special report Kara Dixon and Photojournalist Jack Noonan highlighted the First Baptist Church in Williamsburg, Virginia, which is believed to be one of the oldest Black churches in the United States. Colonial Williamsburg and the congregation are working to uncover the history of the church, through an excavation project.

Virginia Association of Broadcasters

Congratulations to WAVY Investigative Photographer Kevin Romm, who won a VAB award Friday night for his special series: Unsolved. He was awarded in the Best Documentary or Public Affairs Program category.

WAVY News 10 Today was also named the best morning television show in Virginia at the Virginia Association of Broadcasters award ceremony. Several members of the morning team stayed up late to attend the event.

(left to right) Producer Nathan Crawford, Anchor Katie Collett, Anchor Aesia Toliver, Producer Matthew Twist, Anchor Bianca Holman, Reporter KaMaria Braye Celebrating the morning show with an epic selfie!

Congrats to all of the winners and the nominees acknowledged at the weekend award ceremonies.