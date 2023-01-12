PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Director of Anti-Human Trafficking Shannon Taylor spoke with Host Sarah Goode about the non-profit organization and human trafficking prevention. Watch the conversation with Transitions Family Violence Services in the video player on this page.

January 2023 is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month. January 11 is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day. Transitions partnered with Coastal Fermentory in Newport News for a Human Trafficking Awareness Month Fundraiser Wednesday night.

For more information on Transitions Family Violence Services and the resources they offer, click here.