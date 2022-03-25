NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A partnership with the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation and Waterside District was announced on Friday.

The partnership’s goal is to raise $1 million towards the country’s first-of-its-kind National Medal of Honor Museum. Officials broke ground on the museum Friday afternoon in Arlington, Texas.

The museum will shed a light on Medal of Honor recipients, their stories and the wars they fought in. As part of the in-person and virtual experience, there will be an educational component aimed at youth character development.

Designed by educators, the program aims to provide students the opportunity to explore the ideas such as courage, sacrifice, patriotism, citizenship, integrity and commitment

Waterside and their parent company, The Cordish Companies, have set a goal of raising $1 million for the National Medal of Honor Museum.

“We are lucky to have The Cordish Companies and Live! as tremendous partners in this historic project to honor the bravest of the brave and inspire America with their stories and legacies,” said National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation President and CEO Chris Cassidy. “Engaging the millions of visitors to Cordish’s Live! Districts across the country will exponentially raise awareness for this mission.”

Cordish Companies also made an upfront $1 million donation to the museum.

In 2024, the National Medal of Honor Museum will open in the Arlington Entertainment District near the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium. That district also features the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field, Choctaw Stadium, Texas Live! and Live! by Loews – Arlington, TX.