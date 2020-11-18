Walk MS 2021 goes virtual amid pandemic

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side has learned that, because of the pandemic, Walk MS for 2021 will once again be virtual.

WAVY-TV 10 is a proud sponsor of Walk MS. The event raises tens of millions of dollars for the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Like many nonprofits, the coronavirus pandemic has really hurt the MS Society when it comes to fundraising.

Clare Lorio, who directs Walk MS for the Virginia-West Virginia Chapter, says this year’s local fundraising goal was cut from $820,000 to $328,000, but the chapter still ended up raising nearly $500,000.

Even though the next Walk MS will be virtual once again, Lorio says there are many ways you can still participate and help fundraise for a cure, and it all starts by signing up.

“We’ve made the decision locally for the entire Virginia, West Virginia market, we are all going to come together (virtually) on May 1. So we’re all going to do it on the same day and really just galvanize our energy to show MS who’s stronger, because it’s not MS,” said Lorio.

The theme of Walk MS this year is “Walk Your Way.” So, you can walk, run, ride a bike, ride a horse, however you want to participate is entirely up to you and your team.



Again Walk MS for our area will be held virtually on May 1 at any time convenient for you.

You can create your team and start donating today.

To join the WAVY Warriors or to donate to our team, click here.

If you would like to form your own team, click here.

