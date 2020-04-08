Volunteers including Congresswoman Elaine Luria distribute food at drive-thru site in Hampton

HAMPTON, V.a. (WAVY) — Volunteers including Congresswoman Elaine Luria distributed food at Hampton University Wednesday morning while practicing social distancing.

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way this food distribution operates, but not its mission.

“I think limited contact is the number one thing,” said Andrew Council, an employee at the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank. “We want to protect our clients. We want to protect ourselves the best we can because we want to eliminate this virus and cancel it out as fast as we can.”

About 100 community members lined up throughout the morning as volunteers handed them food while wearing gloves and masks.

“It’s incredibly important for me to come out and be able to help the volunteers to distribute the food and just really be able to thank the Peninsula Foodbank, the foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore,” said Congresswoman Elaine Luria. “I had the opportunity to visit them up in Accomack County about a week and a half ago and everybody is working so hard to get food out.”

Luria also stressed the importance of taking care of your local food bank. Employees at the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank says donations are low.

“This is just a great opportunity to help the community, and they need our help as well,” she said. “They rely heavily on donations so people watching please think about supporting your local foodbanks.”

