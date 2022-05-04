PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads Community Foundation is hosting a virtual community forum on racial inequities.

The virtual event, Racial Inequities in Law, is set to take place at 6 p.m. on May 24 featuring two law professionals who will share their lived experiences. There will be a particular focus on the challenges of navigating inequitable laws as attorneys and People of Color

“Education and open dialogue are critical to advancing a more equitable and inclusive community, which is core to the mission of the Hampton Roads Community Foundation,” said Vivian Oden, vice president for equity and inclusion. “We look forward to continuing these conversations through the lens of our distinguished panelists, and we anticipate an engaging discussion that will result in actionable takeaways for attendees.”

The forum will be moderated by Jonathan C. Zur the president and CEO of the Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities. In addition, the panel will feature Khiara M. Bridges, J.D./Ph.D., professor of law at UC Berkeley School of Law and Wendell Taylor, managing partner at Hunton Andrews Kurth (DC office).

Registration is now open and required to attend.