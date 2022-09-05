HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Tickets are now on sale for the Virginia State Fair, and from now until the fair kick off day, you can buy tickets at a discounted rate.

Until Sept. 22, gate admission tickets purchased online start at $10 and an unlimited ride wristband — which does not include admission — starts at $22. A season pass can also be purchased until Sept. 16, starting at $60.

During the fair, tickets start at $13 and unlimited ride wristbands start at $27 when purchased online. At the gate, tickets are $16 and ride wristbands are $32 at the gate.

All children four and under are admitted for free.

Military discounts are available for tickets purchased at the gate and Virginia Farm Bureau Membership Coupons can also be used.

The fair will begin on Friday, Sept. 23 and will operate from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on fair days, with rides opening at 11 a.m. The fair is held at 13191 Dawn Boulevard in Doswell.

Tickets can be purchased here.