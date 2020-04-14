Virginia senators push to support victims of domestic violence and sexual assault during stay-at-home order

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine joined a group of more than 30 colleagues asking for future legislation addressing COVID-19 that would include support for victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.
The pair shared the concern after multiple groups working to victims and survivors noticed abusers using COVID-19 as a way to isolate their victims. According to the groups, abusers are withholding financial resources and refusing medical aid. Rape crisis centers are also seeing an uptick in calls and law enforcement is receiving increased calls related to domestic violence.
“While this funding (CARES) provides critical resources, the legislation did not include any additional support for sexual assault or domestic violence-related programs funded through the Department of Justice.”Sen. Kaine and Sen. Warner
Kaine also joined another bipartisan letter Monday in support of domestic violence programs authorized by the Family Violence Prevention and Services Act at the Department of Health and Human Services.
In the letter, Sen. Kaine and others request future legislation addressing COVID-19 provide funding to support victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, including through programs authorized by the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA).
“Following the urging of public health officials, approximately 95% of Americans are now living under a stay-at-home order to help prevent the spread of the virus. But for many, home is not a safe place.”Sen. Tim Kaine
Here are some local and national resources for victims in need of help.
YWCA South Hampton Roads in Norfolk
- Phone: 757-625-4248
- Offers counseling, youth and crisis services.
- 24-hour Crisis Hotline: 757-251-0144
Avalon Center in Williamsburg
- Phone: 757-258-5022
- Offers transitional housing, emergency shelter, youth services, legal advice, and counseling.
- 24-hour Crisis Hotline: 757- 258-5051
Samaritan House Inc. in Virginia Beach
- Phone: 757-631-0710
- Offers counseling, emergency shelter placement, and safety planning.
- 24-hour Crisis Hotline 757-430-2120
HER Shelter in Portsmouth
- Phone: 757-485-1445
- Offers emergency services, court assistance, shelter, employment, housing assistance.
- Hotline: 757-485-3384
National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1−800−799−7233
