HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Hampton announced the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank will have a mobile food distribution event this weekend.

On Saturday, January 14, head to the Immaculate Conception Church for the event at 9:30 a.m. The church is located at 2150 Cunningham Drive in Hampton.

For those able to give, visit HRFoodbank.org or call (757) 596-7188 to volunteer, donate food, or give funds.