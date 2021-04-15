Virginia Beach women to get new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity program

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – WAVY-TV 10 and the Hampton Roads Show are teaming up with Habitat for Humanity of South Hampton Roads for this year’s “Women Build Week.”

It’s a chance for women to gain skills on a build site and learn the construction trade.

Virginia Beach resident Donica Miller is one of the recipients.

Managing a job, school work and raising two teenagers can be hard, but Miller made it her mission to do all of that while working hard so that have a roof over their heads.

“I almost couldn’t believe it. I thought, is this really happening? Is this finally it? Am I getting a home?” she said.

The answer is yes. Miller and her two daughters will soon be moving into a new home thanks to the work she did with the Women build Program with Habitat for Humanity.

“We build houses for low-income families that actually buy. The only difference between us and other home builders, that we actually sell the house what they can afford to pay for,” said Frank Hruska, the Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of South Hampton Roads.

The process is more than just signing papers.

“You have to get 200 sweat equity hours. 100 of them need to be on the construction site. And 100 needs to be — it can be in the retail store,” said Miller.

Miller has earned just about all of those hours and says not she sees the light at the end of the tunnel.

“I’m looking forward to being there thanking all the people moving into a new home with me and my kids. Just new beginnings. That’s what I’m looking forward to. I’m a little nervous of seeing all the people there helping if I get overwhelmed with joy,” she said.

Her home is not built yet, but they are planning on breaking ground on it in the next coming weeks.

We’re getting the word out that Habitat for Humanity South Hampton Roads is looking for volunteers, sponsors, donations to help a deserving family. Click here for more details.