Virginia Beach “Summer Cooling Assistance” program to start mid-June

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Virginia Beach City Logo

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Department of Human Services announced on Tuesday they would be starting up their “Summer Cooling Assistance” program in mid-June.

The initiative works to ensure those in need are provided with financial help to purchase or repair cooling equipment. The program also helps with electricity bills related to the machine’s operation.

To be eligible, a household must contain at least one vulnerable individual who is:

  • Less than 6-years-old, or
  • More than 60-years-old, or
  • Disabled

In addition, households must:

  • Be in Virginia Beach
  • Have a cooling expense responsibility
  • Provide a copy of their current electric bill
  • Not exceed earned and unearned income limits

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10