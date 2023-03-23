HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – In this Community Chat, WAVY Digital Desk Host Sarah Goode speaks to the Hampton History Museum in honor of Women’s History Month. Watch the video in the player on this page.

Historian Willow Pell shares the stories of incredible women in Hampton’s history. Pell told WAVY about the Dixie Hospital Nurse Sit-In, where three nurses broke down barriers and inspired policy changes. They also shared the history of Mary Smith Peake. Throughout March, the Museum is highlighting more women’s stories for Women’s History Month on their Facebook page.