HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – In this Community Chat, WAVY Digital Desk Host Sarah Goode speaks with Hampton’s Director of Victim Services, Karla Reaves. It is National Crime Victims’ Rights Week and this year’s theme is “Survivor’s Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change.” Watch the conversation in the video player on this page.

Beginning Saturday, and continuing throughout the week, Hampton’s Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney and the Victim Services Unit are working to connect with and inform the community through events.