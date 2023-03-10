HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – In this community chat, WAVY Digital Desk Host Sarah Goode speaks with Dr. Aaron Boster for Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month. Watch the conversation in the video player on this page.

Boster is a neurologist that specializes in Multiple Sclerosis at The Boster Center for Multiple Sclerosis. He posts videos regularly on his YouTube channel that is focused on MS.

In the conversation, they speak about the importance of awareness, the advancement of MS therapies and ways to combat MS. Watch the full conversation to learn more.