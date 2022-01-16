Heavy rain, high wind brings power outages and minor flooding to Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia safety officials are urging residents and motorists to use caution and stay at home ahead of the storms on Sunday.

Winter weather hit much of Virginia, but in Hampton Roads, it was mostly rain and high winds rolling through that left behind power outages and minor flooding.

Dominion Energy is reporting about 16,400 customers from the peninsula to the Outer Banks without power as of 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. That includes over 1,600 customers in Norfolk’s East Ocean View community.

To put that number in perspective:

about 1.26% of Dominion’s customers is southeastern Virginia are without power

about 0.5% of Dominion’s customers in the southside Virginia are without power

about 8.5% of Dominion’s customers on the middle penisula/Northern Neck are without power

about 0.46% of Dominion’s customers in Virginia are without power

WAVY-TV 10 Meteorologist Ricky Matthews Hampton Roads will experience periods of rain, some locally heavy, through the day, with some of the heaviest rain in the late afternoon and evening.

The Virginia National Guard currently has 75 personnel at multiple locations across the Commonwealth ready to respond.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management also requested debris reduction and high mobility transportation capabilities.



VDOT officials say crews will continue to monitor road surfaces and precipitation throughout the night and are on standby to assist with downed trees, limbs, and debris for the duration of the event.

VDOT urges motorists to use caution and restrict nonessential travel as crews respond to the effects of the storm.



Motorists and pedestrians are reminded to avoid areas with downed power lines, trees and standing water.

Virginia State Police say they have responded to over 482 crashes and 486 disabled vehicles on Sunday alone. An estimated 7% of those have been in the Chesapeake division.



Depending on marine storm conditions, the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry may experience reductions in capacity and service outages. High winds have already forced the Currituck-Knotts Island ferry route and Bayview-Aurora ferry route to close for the day.



If travel is necessary:

Visit www.511Virginia.org for the latest road conditions and closures before traveling. If possible, avoid travel until precipitation stops and road conditions improve.

Give crews time and space to treat roads.

If you must travel during adverse weather conditions:

Allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind the vehicle ahead of you.

Brake very lightly to keep your tires from slipping on pavement.

Do not pass snowplows.

Keep an emergency winter weather kit in your vehicle which includes food, water, first aid materials, tools and blankets in the event of a breakdown or stoppage.