VDOT, local cities prepare as second weekend of winter weather approaches

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As a second weekend of snow and winter weather approaches Hampton Roads, VDOT and city officials are working to prepare.

Meteorologist Jeremey Wheeler says the storm will bring high wind gusts to the area. Wind speeds could be up to 40 mph at some points. He is forecasting 3-6 inches of snow across much of the southside, as well as 6-9 inches for the Eastern Shore.

Keep in mind, however, that the snowfall amounts are likely to change.

Drivers are encouraged to limit nonessential travel beginning Friday afternoon, Jan. 28, especially during the evening rush hour, through the weekend. However, VDOT crews mobilized to retreat interstates, primary and high-volume secondary roads.

Officials expect the pretreatment to be completed by Friday morning. At that time, crews will begin working shifts as part of 24-hour operations.

The I-64 Express Lanes will be closed starting as early as 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, through 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 31.

VDOT has a tool for Virginia residents to check to see if a street has been plowed. The agency has an online snowplow tracking map. VDOT trucks are equipped with automatic vehicle location technology and can be monitored on the tracker during snow-removal operations. You can zoom into the map to display street-level plowing activity.

VDOT trucks are represented on the map by an orange truck icon. Contractor truck locations are represented on the map by a yellow icon for standby and a green icon for active plowing. Service Contract trucks will be represented on the map by a blue icon.

If travel is necessary:

Monitor the local forecasts and changing road conditions

Give crews time and space to treat roads, with extra caution in work zones.

If you must travel during adverse weather conditions:

Clear any snow or ice from your vehicle before driving.

Ensure headlights are on in snow or rainy conditions.

Allow plenty of time to reach your destination

Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind the vehicle ahead of you

Brake very lightly to keep your tires from slipping on pavement

Do not pass snow plows

Take extra caution in construction zones. Snow against the barrier service may result in narrower lanes.

Visit www.511Virginia.org for the latest road conditions and closures before traveling. If possible, avoid travel until precipitation stops and road conditions improve.

Hampton

Hampton’s winter weather treatment facility has thousands of gallons of brine, salt and other chemicals that will be used to treat the city’s roadways and bridges. The facility, located adjacent to Langley Air Force Base, can produce as much as 3,000 gallons of brine in an hour. The brine is stored on-site in a half-dozen 5,500-gallon tanks.

Six trucks can take out a combined 8,000 gallons of brine at a time.

“Typically we want to make sure the bridges are brined first because they freeze first,” said Delane Carty, superintendent of bridge and street operations for the city’s Public Works Department. “Then we brine the rest of the streets and intersections so vehicles can stop safely.”

Norfolk

Norfolk officials say the city has 23 plow trucks, 16 pickup trucks fitted with plows, 21 spreaders and four salt brine distributor trucks. City crews will begin clearing snow from primary snow routes followed by secondary snow routes. The city doesn’t plow neighborhood streets.

Portsmouth

Portsmouth ten plow and salt spreader trucks that will be used to prepare roads. Crews will plow as necessary. Primary/major roads, bridges and overpasses, and those that lead to our hospitals and fire stations are the priority.

Suffolk

With winter weather, Suffolk crews will be working 12-hour shifts with 20 to 24 trucks running with plows and spreaders. Their primary focus will be clearing roads for emergency vehicles, hospital access, and service vehicles.

Officials say the first priority is given to all primary or main roadways, followed by secondary arterials and connectors.

Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach officials say the Public Works Department has 30 trucks prepared with several tons of salts and mixed products to prepare more than 900 lane-miles of primary roads. There are an additional 300 lane miles of priority secondary streets to plow.

Williamsburg

The City has six snowplows and spreaders available for deployment and 425 tons of salt and sand on hand.

Resources

Free 511 Virginia Tools –Get the latest traffic conditions before traveling by calling 511, or go to www.511virginia.org. You also can download Virginia’s free 511 mobile app at https://www.virginiadot.org/travel/511.asp.

–Get the latest traffic conditions before traveling by calling 511, or go to www.511virginia.org. You also can download Virginia’s free 511 mobile app at https://www.virginiadot.org/travel/511.asp. 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) –Report road hazards or ask road-related questions at VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by calling this statewide toll-free number.