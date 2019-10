VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A local group is wrapping up a major journey. They walked across the entire country.

Their goal was to raise money and awareness for the victims of the Virginia Beach mass shooting.

“VB Strong Coast to Coast,” started their walk in Santa Monica about two months ago.

The four men walked their final mile to the oceanfront Sunday.

VB Strong cross country crew on Laskin Rd! they’re almost there! @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/TK9uEqqjQO — Steven Crocker (@stevencrocker) October 27, 2019

The group stopped and spread awareness of the tragedy to everyone they met.

