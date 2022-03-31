VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — On April 2, The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health will host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to noon at Kingdom Cathedral, 3820 Stoneshore Road.

Visit vaccines.gov to make an appointment.

Boosters and vaccines will all be available at the clinic. A second booster is recommended for those who are immunocompromised and those who are 50 and older who received the booster dose Pfizer or Moderna mRNA within the past four months.

Anyone who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine within the past four months may now receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

A consultation with your healthcare provider is recommended to decide whether or not to receive a second booster.

Ages 5-17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian in order to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Saturday, April 2, 10 a.m. to noon

Kingdom Cathedral, 3820 Stoneshore Road

To learn more on COVID-19 vaccines, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “Vaccines for COVID-19” page at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html.